'I am still alive': Sonam Wangchuk's first video message after being shifted to Medanta, praises students

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he is prepared to end his 25-day-long hunger strike, but only if the Centre provides a clear assurance that no legal or punitive action will be taken against the young protesters who participated in the recent demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak.

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In his first video message from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he is currently admitted, Wangchuk sought government intervention while stressing that protecting students remained his top priority.

READ THIS: Sonam Wangchuk now has only one condition to end fast: 'No legal action against protesters'

'I Am Still Alive'

Opening the video with the words, "I am still alive," Wangchuk revealed that he has completed 25 days of fasting and has lost around 11 kg during the protest. "I am still alive. This is the 25th day of my fast. I have lost around 11 kg of weight. I have lost muscles. But I am alright," Wangchuk said.

He added that while he wants to return to his work, he cannot do so unless the government guarantees that students who joined the movement will not face police action. "If I get that assurance, I will break my fast today. If no assurance comes, I will be forced to continue it," he said.

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Praise for student protesters

Sonam Wangchuk praised the students who took part in the 'Chalo Sansad' march organised by Cockroach Janata Party(CJP), saying their restraint despite facing a lathi charge had deeply moved him and strengthened his determination to continue his indefinite hunger strike.

"I want to salute all the students who conducted themselves with remarkable restraint. Despite being lathi-charged, they did not retaliate. Seeing the brutal action against them, I decided to continue my hunger strike," he said.

However, Wangchuk repeated that he was willing to end his fast if the government assured that no student protester would face police action, FIRs, arrests or harassment for participating in the movement. He said several leaders, including ministers from the ruling party, had urged him to call off the hunger strike.

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"Many leaders, including ministers from the ruling party, have appealed to me to end my fast. I want to do that too because my work is important to me. But I request the government not to use force against students and to assure that no allegations, FIRs or legal action will be used to target them. If I receive that assurance soon, I will end my hunger strike today itself. If not, I will unfortunately have to continue," Wangchuk said.

Opposition MPs appeal to end fast

Wangchuk also revealed that around 65 Members of Parliament from Opposition parties have appealed to him to end his hunger strike, saying the country needs his guidance more than his sacrifice. Despite these appeals, Wangchuk maintained that he would end the fast only after receiving a formal assurance protecting the protesters from legal action.