'I assure you that I will not go here and there': Nitish Kumar's promise to PM Modi at NDA rally

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his unwavering commitment to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), assuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would remain steadfast in his alliance with the coalition.

Speaking on the occasion of unveiling function of the projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad district by Modi, Kumar said, "I am confident that the NDA coalition will win more than 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls. I assure the PM that now I will remain in NDA forever."



“...You (PM Modi) had come earlier as well, 'par idhar hum gayab ho gaye the. Hum phir aapke saath hai (I disappeared (from NDA) for some time but now I am with you),” said CM Nitish at an NDA rally in Aurangabad.

"I assure you that I will not go here and there. 'Hum rahenge aap hi ke saath'...," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said.

Last month, Kumar decided to part ways with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and rejoined his former ally, the BJP.

''We welcome you (the PM) in Bihar. Lots of developments are taking place in Bihar. I am confident that now things will move faster and Bihar will reach new heights of development. People of Bihar will now feel economically more empowered,'' said Kumar.



Prime Minister Modi inaugurated developmental initiatives amounting to Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad and delivered a public address at Ratanwa village. The event was attended by Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with several Union ministers.

PM Modi, while addressing the public rally, said: “Bihar will develop only with the poor of the state will progress...Therefore, our government is focused on increasing the capacity of every poor, Dalit, Adivasi & deprived…”



Aiming at the opposition, PM Modi said, “Since NDA has become stronger, dynastic politics in Bihar is moving towards its end. One might inherit a political party and post from parents, but they don't dare to even once mention the work done by the mother and father. I have heard that their party leaders are not ready to contest Lok Sabha elections. They are now looking for Rajya Sabha seats.”