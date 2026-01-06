'I dislike honest people who don't take decisions': Nitin Gadkari on bureaucratic delay

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in a podcast conversation, said that he prefers people who take decisions - even dishonest ones - over honest officials who delay action and stall projects.

"I like honest people who can get things done. I even like dishonest people who can take decisions. But I dislike honest people who don't want to take decisions," Gadkari said while speaking on Series C, a podcast by Masters' Union. The podcast was hosted by Pratham Mittal, founder of Masters' Union.

Gadkari said delays caused by excessive file movement and procedural caution often cripple projects, taking a light-hearted swipe at officials who, in his view, sit on paperwork instead of moving decisions forward. "I jokingly ask our officers...'your love for the file is more than even your wife,' because they sit suppressing it," he said.

The minister argued that transparency, teamwork, and speed are essential for India's growth, and warned against a culture that replaces intent with endless processes. He also suggested that indecision often disguises itself as procedure.

"If there is a will, there is a way. And if there is no will, there is only survey, discussion, seminar, committee, sub-committee, and research group," he said, adding that "transparency, fast-track decision-making process, teamwork, and decision-making ability are very important."

Addressing concerns around errors in fast-paced infrastructure projects, Gadkari said officials should not be punished for genuine mistakes, as fear of consequences discourages initiative. "If the mistakes are bonafide, forgive them," he said. "But if intentions are bad and malafide mistakes are there, then hammer them... should not leave them."