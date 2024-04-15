'I don't take decisions to scare...': PM Modi says 'have big plans for India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reassured people that they shouldn't be worried when he talks about big plans for the country in his election speeches. He clarified that his intentions aren't to frighten or suppress anyone, but rather to outline his vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking to news agency ANI, PM Modi said, "When I say that I have big plans, no one should be scared. I don't take decisions to scare or run-over anyone, I take decisions for the wholesome development of the nation. Additionally, the governments always say we have done everything. I don't believe I have done everything. I have tried to do everything in the right direction, yet there is so much I need to do, because I see that my country has so many needs. How do I fulfill the dreams of every family? That is why I say this is a trailer".

The Prime Minister unveiled his plan for the ambitious "2047 Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) project, stating that work on it has been underway for the past two years.

"I have been working on 2047 for the past two years. And for that, I asked for opinions and suggestions from people across the country. I have taken suggestions from more than 15 lakh people on how they want to see India in the coming 25 years," he said.

"I contacted universities, I contacted different NGOs and 15-20 lakh people gave their inputs. Then I took the help of AI and classified it subject-wise. I made a dedicated team of officers in every department to work on this. How can it be done for the next term? For 25 years. And then I sat with them and they gave presentations for two to 2.5 hours," the Prime Minister told ANI.

Additionally, PM Modi asserted that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, voters will have to choose between the "failed Congress model" and the BJP model, which has demonstrated its performance over the last 10 years.

""If we look at the 2024 elections, there is an opportunity before the country -there is a model of the Congress government and the BJP government. They have worked for 5-6 decades and I have only worked for 10 years. Compare these in any field. Even if there are some shortcomings, there will be no shortcomings in our efforts," the PM said.