'I take my words back': Kangana Ranaut after BJP distances from her farm laws remark

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut faced backlash after suggesting the reintroduction of the three farm reform laws, which were repealed following widespread farmer protests. Her remarks drew criticism from within the BJP, prompting her to issue a public apology and retract her statement.

On Tuesday, the BJP distanced itself from Ranaut's comments, clarifying that she was “not authorised” to speak on behalf of the party regarding the farm laws. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, in a video message, stated that Ranaut’s remarks were a "personal statement" and did not reflect the party’s position on the issue.

Following the criticism, Ranaut publicly apologised, acknowledging the impact of her words. "My remark has disappointed several people," she said. "I need to remind myself that I am no longer just an actor, I am a politician too, and my opinions should not be personal, but a reflection of the party."

She also emphasised the importance of respecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to withdraw the farm laws, saying, "If I have disappointed anyone with my views and words, I am sorry for that. I take my words back."

Do listen to this, I stand with my party regarding Farmers Law. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wMcc88nlK2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 25, 2024

Earlier in the day, Ranaut took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that her views on the farm laws were personal and did not represent the BJP's stance. "Absolutely, my views on farmers laws are personal, and they don’t represent the party’s stand on those Bills. Thanks," she wrote.

The controversy began when Ranaut, in a media interview, stated, "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. The farmers should themselves demand it." She argued that the laws had been beneficial for farmers but were repealed in response to protests in certain states. "Farmers are a pillar of strength in the nation's development. I want to appeal to them to demand the laws back for their own good," she said.

This is not the first time the BJP has distanced itself from remarks made by Ranaut. Last month, the party rebuked her comments on the farmers' protests, in which she had claimed that the protests could lead to a "Bangladesh-like situation in India" and alleged criminal activities at protest sites. The party had urged Ranaut to exercise caution in making such statements in the future.

