'I was asked to work even if it meant...': Reddit user claims he got laid off because he refused to work on Saturdays

A social media user took to Reddit to share how their workload increased after a colleague resigned. He said that he had worked at his company for the past 6-8 months, and everything changed after March 2025.

“Well, I've been working at this agency for the past 6-8 months. Initially, things were good but around March 2025 one of the employees resigned so I was assigned to do his work which is handling clients,” he wrote.

The user said that client demands, outdated equipment, and weekend work became ongoing challenges. “I tried explaining this to my boss, but he's saying that I'm just making excuses and that the work that takes 2 seconds will take 5 seconds that's it,” he added.

The user said that he was forced to work on Saturday as his manager said that client satisfaction is important.

"3rd challenge was as time passed, he asked me to work on Saturday, saying that client satisfaction is important, market is down & that they aren't able to get new clients. Initially, I did WFH on Saturdays, co-ordinating with the clients & the designer in order to get the work done but it got exhausting at one point of time so I rarely came to office on Saturdays," the post read.

The post also mentioned being asked to work on Saturdays and Sundays despite having personal commitments. “I volunteer at an NGO on Saturdays… I got the message on a Sunday morning saying that I need not come to the office from Monday cause my priorities are different from his.”

The post sparked a wider debate on the platform, with users sharing their own experiences of unpaid overtime and weekend work. Several commenters said such practices have become normalised in parts of the corporate sector, especially in small and mid-sized companies.

A fellow user in their 20s shared that he was in a similar situation after joining a new team. He said a colleague “works an extra 4 hours daily… and sometimes comes on Saturday as well” without overtime or compensatory offs. “Shall I just complete my working hours and deny last moment and weekend work?” he asked.

Commenting on the post, one Redditor wrote, “This is a classic example of Indian work culture. Anyways, he probably couldn't afford you and was looking to lay you off the first chance he gets. He'll hire someone now with less experience and a lower compensation than yours. Don't worry, you'll be glad you're not working there 3 years from now. All the best for your job search. Will reach out if there are any leads.”