'I was Pakistan Army's trusted agent, was in Mumbai during 26/11': Tahawwur Rana's big admission

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of the key conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has recently admitted to his role in the carnage that claimed the lives of 166 people. Rana, who is in the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) custody in Tihar Jail, told the Mumbai Crime Branch that he was a trusted agent of the Pakistan Army.

He said that he and his aide, David Headley, had several training sessions with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which mainly worked as a spy network, as per sources. Furthermore, he told officials that the idea of opening his firm's immigration centre in Mumbai was his own and financial transactions in it were also done as business expenses.

As per sources, he also admitted that he was present in Mumbai during the 26/11 carnage and that it was a part of the terrorists' plan. He added that he inspected places such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and thought that the attacks were carried out in collaboration with the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian said that he was sent by the Pakistani Army to Saudi Arabia during the Khaleej War. After his questioning, the Mumbai Policde are preparing to arrest Rana as soon as possible and take him into custody.

He was extradited to India after the April 4 dismissal of his review petition by the US Supreme Court.

Rana was taken into judicial custody by the NIA in May upon his arrival in India and is being interrogated over charges including conspiracy, murder, terrorism, and forgery. The probe focuses on his links to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, visits to LeT camps with Pakistani officials, and ties to David Headley and sleeper cells.

His movements in Western Uttar Pradesh are also under scrutiny. A Delhi court extended his custody till July 9, with further extension likely. The 26/11 attacks by 10 Pakistani terrorists killed 166 people across key Mumbai landmarks during a 60-hour siege.