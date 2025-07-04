'I won’t learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?': Sushil Kedia hits back at what he calls language fascism

The Marathi language row in Maharashtra has snowballed into a larger political and cultural flashpoint, now drawing in prominent voices like Sushil Kedia, founder of Kedionomics, who has publicly declared he will not learn Marathi as a protest against what he calls the “gross misconduct” of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

In a direct post addressed to Thackeray on X, Kedia wrote, “I don’t know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai, and with your gross misconduct, I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus, I take pratigya I won’t learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?”

Kedia’s statement comes days after a widely circulated video showed a group of men—allegedly MNS workers—assaulting a shopkeeper in Mira Road for refusing to speak in Marathi. The men reportedly confronted Babulal Khimji Chaudhary, 48, after one of his employees responded to them in Hindi. When Chaudhary explained that his staff were from other states and not fluent in Marathi, the group allegedly grew aggressive. His remark that “all languages are spoken in Maharashtra” reportedly provoked the attackers further, leading to a physical assault that was recorded on video.

The incident prompted sharp political reactions. State minister Yogesh Kadam stated, “In Maharashtra, you have to speak Marathi. If you don't know Marathi, your attitude shouldn't be that you won't speak Marathi… If anyone disrespects Marathi in Maharashtra, we will enforce our laws.” However, Kadam also condemned the violence, saying the attackers should have filed a police complaint instead.

An FIR has been registered against seven unidentified men under relevant IPC sections.

An MNS office-bearer defended the confrontation, blaming the shopkeeper’s “arrogant” attitude. He claimed the men had gone to buy water during a celebration of the state government’s rollback of a language policy resolution.