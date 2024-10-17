'I won't survive...bullets have...': NCP leader Baba Siddique uttered heartbreaking final words after getting fatally shot

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique uttered his final words after being brutally attacked by three heavily armed assailants: "Bullets hit me, I won't survive. I will die."

NCP workers recounted the harrowing assassination attempt and the chaotic moments that followed, as Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for urgent medical attention.

According to one party worker, the incident occurred shortly after Siddique attended Namaz on October 12. His son, Zeeshan, had informed him that he was heading to Chetna College to eat, to which Siddique responded he would follow in a couple of minutes after finishing his work. The father and son had planned to meet on Sunday for the inauguration of a new project in Naupada, as reported by the *Free Press Journal*.

As Siddique left his office, accompanied by party workers, a police bodyguard, and his driver, the attack unfolded near his car. The attackers opened fire, and Siddique was struck twice in the chest. A bystander was also injured by a stray bullet, sustaining a leg wound, according to police reports.

Baba Siddique, born Ziauddin Siddique, came from humble beginnings. His father repaired wristwatches at a stall in Fort, South Mumbai. Despite this modest background, Siddique was drawn to politics from an early age.

He began his political journey in 1977 when, as a teenager, he joined the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the Congress Party’s student wing. Siddique later became the NSUI's Mumbai president and, in 1988, the president of the Mumbai Youth Congress.

Siddique was known for his close association with the Dutt family. He was a confidant of the late actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt, the respected Member of Parliament (MP) for Mumbai-North West. His bond with the Dutts extended to Sanjay and Priya Dutt, with whom he was often seen.

In 1992, Siddique made his official entry into mainstream politics when he was first elected as a municipal corporator. His rise continued, and in 1999, he became the MLA for Bandra West. He went on to win two more terms, serving again in 2004 and 2009, solidifying his place in Maharashtra's political landscape.