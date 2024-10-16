Amid Baba Siddique’s shocking murder, Arbaaz Khan speaks out: Salman Khan’s safety 'now top priority'

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has opened up about the difficult time his family is facing in the wake of the murder of politician and close family friend Baba Siddique, revealing that their primary concern is ensuring the safety of his brother, actor Salman Khan.

The assailants involved in Siddique’s murder have allegedly linked themselves to the notorious Bishnoi gang, whose leader, Lawrence Bishnoi, is currently imprisoned in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail. The same gang is believed to have been responsible for firing shots outside Salman Khan’s residence earlier this year, heightening concerns for the actor’s safety.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Arbaaz provided an update while promoting his upcoming film, Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. “We are managing, but it’s been tough. The family is worried, and understandably so, given everything that's going on. But despite this, I remain committed to promoting my film, which releases on October 25. There’s a lot happening, but we’ve got to keep moving forward," Arbaaz said.

When asked about Salman Khan's security, Arbaaz acknowledged the ongoing threat, noting that the family is working closely with authorities to ensure his safety. "Yes, it's true. We are concerned, but everyone—from the government to the police—is doing their best to protect him. We’re just trying to stay strong and manage the situation as best as we can," he added.

Salman Khan shared a close bond with Baba Siddique, regularly attending his famous Eid parties, and was one of the first friends to visit the hospital following Siddique’s death.

Baba Siddique, 66, was shot and killed last week outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival. His funeral was held on Sunday. The Mumbai Police have made several arrests in connection with the murder, and a black bag containing a 7.62 mm gun was recovered. The crime branch is investigating the case, focusing on the Bishnoi gang’s operations, which have shown an alarming capacity to organise high-profile crimes even from behind bars.