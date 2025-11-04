IAF chief on theaterisation: 'Model must fit India's needs, not copy others'

Any decision on creating a new structure for tri-services synergy will be taken in the national interest, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Tuesday, confirming that deliberations on the theaterisation plan for the Indian military are actively underway.

Speaking at the India Defence Conclave hosted by Bharat Shakti, Singh said the proposed model of joint command must be uniquely suited to India's operational realities. "I am not saying that we do not need another structure. We may need another joint structure. But my way of looking at it is, let's not go by some structures that exist somewhere else and say this will fit us," he said.

Advertisement

He dismissed suggestions that the Indian Air Force (IAF) was opposed to the reform initiative. "Let's look at what we have today, where did we falter, or did we falter. If we did not then what did we do good. Let's make it a more formalised way," Singh said when asked about perceptions regarding the IAF’s stance, especially after Operation Sindoor.

The air chief emphasised that the operation reflected true tri-services synergy, with the Army, Navy, and Air Force working as a cohesive team. "Maybe this time it was our own personal equation with each other that worked. Tomorrow, it may not be so. Because we all are humans. There will be people with slight differences of opinion. If there is a formalised structure, it will help us," he added.

Advertisement

Air Chief Marshal Singh confirmed that discussions were ongoing on how to roll out the reform. "What should be the model (for it), should I go step-by-step or should I go full bore in one go. This is something which is under discussion," he said, expressing confidence that the process will follow a “nation comes first” approach. "Whatever decision is finally taken will be for the good of the nation," he stated.

Under the proposed theaterisation model, the government seeks to integrate the capabilities of the Army, Navy, and Air Force for improved operational coordination. Each theatre command would bring together assets from all three services under one commander responsible for security within a designated geographical area.

Currently, each service operates through its own set of commands.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Singh also called for a joint structure involving the armed forces, paramilitary units, and civilian agencies to handle drone-related operations, citing the rapid growth of drone and counter-drone technologies.

"Events like this make you realise that what saved us the day was the air power," Singh said, referring to Operation Sindoor. "When I am talking about air power, I am not talking about just the Air Force. It is the medium of air that we are talking about."

He further noted that drones have limits in modern warfare. "Drones cannot actually win you wars. They can aid, they can create confusion, they can create an overload of data, overload information. If you want to finally hit a place, decimate a place deep inside the enemy territory, you need to have those weapons which will carry a punch. A drone cannot do that as of now," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)