'If BJP removes Nitish Kumar from post of CM, then...': Prashant Kishor on NDA leadership for Bihar assembly polls

With the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for 2025, discussions have begun about who will lead the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the contest. Political Strategist Prashant Kishor said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is crucial for the BJP.

According to Kishor, if Nitish Kumar is removed from his position as the Chief Minister of Bihar, it will be challenging for the BJP to maintain its power in Delhi. Kishor elaborated that the national election results have been such that the BJP cannot afford to remove Nitish Kumar, even if they wanted to.

On Thursday, former Union Minister Ashwini Choubey stated in Bhagalpur that the NDA should fight the Bihar elections under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He emphasized that the NDA government should be formed with the BJP at the helm.

Kishor also pointed out that there is a strong sentiment among the people of Bihar to remove Nitish Kumar. He suggested that if the BJP wants to keep control in Delhi, they need to ensure Nitish Kumar remains in power. However, maintaining Nitish Kumar's position could result in the BJP losing its influence in Bihar.

Kishor also expressed his views on the current situation in Bihar, particularly focusing on the NEET paper leak issue. He mentioned that a boy had informed him about the NEET exam paper being leaked two days prior. Kishor criticized the lack of concern among political leaders for the hardworking students whose efforts were compromised by the leak. He mentioned that educated youths from Bihar are working as laborers in cities like Mumbai and Delhi due to the lack of job opportunities in their home state.

Addressing the youth of Bihar, Kishor questioned whether they wanted jobs or merely rights. He asked if they preferred employment or the power to rule. He criticized leaders like Tejashwi Yadav, suggesting that if such leaders continue to rule, people would have to beg them for jobs. Kishor declared that this scenario would no longer be acceptable in Bihar.