'If he can't handle...': Uddhav Thackeray targets PM Modi over terror attacks in Jammu

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over three terror attacks in Jammu. "Who's responsibility is it? Abki baar wale kahan gaye?" Uddhav said when asked about the terror attacks in Jammu. "Will the Prime Minister and Home Minister not visit J&K? It is his (PM Modi) responsibility."

Thackeray said that if the Prime Minister can't handle terror attacks, he has no right to be the PM again. He suggested that nothing had changed in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. "Jaane to ja rhi hai (people are losing their lives)," he said, adding that the government is busy forming governments.

Thackeray said that three attacks took place in the last three days. "Will he still go to J&K or enjoy breaking up of the opposition parties," he said.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On recent terror attacks in J&K, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray says, "Who's responsibility is it? Abki baar wale kahan gaye? Will the PM and Home Minister not visit J&K? It is his (PM Modi) responsibility, if he can't handle these things, then has no… pic.twitter.com/mKlpYe2aZO — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

On Sunday, the day Prime Minister Modi took oath for the record third time, terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area. Ten people lost their lives while at least 41 people were injured.

On Tuesday night, terrorists attacked a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road in the Doda district, leading to a fierce gunfight. Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked terror group, the Kashmir Tigers, claimed responsibility for the attack.

During a subsequent search operation, two terrorists were killed, and efforts were being made to flush out the other holed-up terrorist who is believed to have infiltrated from across the border.

Another terror attack happened in Kathua.

Speaking on the terror attacks in J&K, National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah said the country has problems with its neighbour and these problems will not be solved by military action. "Unless we talk to our neighbours, we cannot solve it. The terrorists are coming through borders, and they will continue coming. Whichever government will be there tomorrow, will have to face the same thing," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

"We need to come out of these situations. We have a major Yatra coming (Amarnath Yatra). Any small incident that might take place in that will be blown up in the rest of the country. We Kashmiris are not responsible for these things. We have never favoured these things," he added.