'If I harassed him, why live separately?': Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania responds to allegations after suicide case

In a recent update on the Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash suicide case, his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, who was arrested after being on the run for several days, has firmly denied the allegations of harassment made by her late husband.

During police interrogation, Nikita countered the claims, stating that it was, in fact, Atul who harassed her.

Atul Subhash, a native of Samastipur in Bihar, had accused his wife and in-laws of harassment, which he said pushed him to take the extreme step.

Nikita Singhania revealed that she had been living separately from her estranged husband, Atul Subhash, for nearly three years. She argued that if she had truly harassed him for money, she wouldn’t have stayed away for so long.

The Bengaluru police recently apprehended Nikita in Gurugram, while her mother, Nisha, and brother, Anurag, were arrested in Prayagraj. After their arrests, all three were transported to Bengaluru, where they were presented before the court.

Nikita Singhania (29), along with her mother Nisha Singhania and younger brother Anurag Singhania (27), has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, Nikita’s uncle, who was also named in the case.

Atul Subhash, 34, was discovered dead in his apartment on Monday. A 24-page suicide note was recovered, with each page beginning with the phrase "Justice is due." Additionally, a 90-minute video recorded by Subhash went viral on social media, sparking widespread debate about the alleged misuse of laws in society.

In the video, the techie attributed his death to ongoing domestic issues, claiming he faced eight false police complaints and accusing a family court judge in Jaunpur of being biased against him. In his suicide note, Atul accused his in-laws of harassment and extorting money, stating they had demanded Rs 3 crore as a divorce settlement. He also expressed regret for not being able to care for his parents in their old age.

Atul’s family voiced their disillusionment with the legal system, arguing that the laws in the country seem to protect women but offer little support for men.

In his suicide note and video, Atul revealed that he married Nikita in 2019 after connecting through a matchmaking website. He alleged that Nikita and her family often pressured him for large sums of money to fund their business ventures. When he refused, conflicts grew, and in 2021, Nikita left their home, taking their son with her.

Atul further claimed that in 2022, Nikita filed several cases against him and his family, including accusations of cruelty, dowry harassment, and even attempted murder.