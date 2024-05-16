'If I have to make legal changes, I will do it': PM Modi outlines his big commitment, black money will go back to the poor

Talking exclusively to AajTak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the pervasive issue of corruption, particularly focusing on the seizure of black money by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Prime Minister's interview comes on the backdrop of a gruelling election campaign, where PM Modi is poised to win a historic third term.

"[There are a] couple of types of corruption," Modi noted, acknowledging the multifaceted nature of the problem. "One that is done in big businesses in which the taker does not tell anything, the giver also does not tell anything."

With a keen eye on the ground realities, PM Modi pointed to the recent ongoing controversy in Bengal over the recruitment of teachers. Here, according to the PM, is an instance of corruption which leaves a visible trail. "Most of the people are innocent like in Bengal, in the recruitment of teacher’s case," he explained. "It is known that this man got the job with money. He has nothing in hand, mortgaged land or house and gave money from that only, so there is a trail."

Modi didn't shy away from highlighting instances of corruption even within political entities, citing the ruling Communist Party of India's (CPIM) alleged misuse of cooperative funds in Kerala. "In Kerala, the Communist Party runs a racket of honesty," he stated. "But what kind of people are these, they have swindled this money in the name of their personal business partnership and they have done a fraud of thousands of crores."

With a resolute tone, Modi outlined the government's efforts to trace and recover illicitly obtained funds. "Now there is a trail in it," he emphasised.

Demonstrating empathy for the victims of corruption, Modi elaborated upon efforts to seek justice for those who have been wronged. He pointed out that the black money or ill-begotten wealth has to return back to the poor. "I feel from my heart that these people have looted poor's money by misusing their position," he said.

Looking towards the future, Modi expressed a commitment to enact legal reforms to combat corruption effectively, especially the aspect of returning back black money to the poor. "I will have to. If I have to make legal changes, I will do it," he affirmed. "I am taking the help of the legal team right now because I told the people of the judiciary that tell me what to do with [regards to the] money lying around."

Drawing from personal experiences, Modi recounted a striking anecdote from his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, underscoring the challenges posed by seized illicit goods. "When I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, in Bhavnagar, a very large quantity of black jaggery was caught," he recalled. "Now it is kept in the police station. Even if it rains, mosquitoes and flies will come. It has become difficult to pass through that road. Now the law says that you cannot remove this, so face the consequences."