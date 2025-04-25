'If nothing had gone wrong...': Govt admits to security lapses in Pahalgam; Rahul Gandhi says, 'Full support'

The Central government on Thursday admitted that there were security lapses that led to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam during a closed-door all-party meeting, India Today TV reported.

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, took place in the aftermath of the attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. Many eyewitnesses claimed that the victims were asked about their religion before they were shot dead.

Senior ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, represented the government at the all-party meeting.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi were also among the leaders present at the meet.

What went down during the meeting?

"If nothing had gone wrong, why would we be sitting here? There have been lapses somewhere that we have to find out," a leader from the ruling alliance reportedly said during the meeting as per sources.

Opposition parts also questioned the government about the deployment of security forces in the area. "Where were the security forces? Where was the Central Reserve Police Force?" several opposition leaders asked.

While responding to this query, the government said local authorities did not inform security agencies before opening the Baisaran meadow area near Pahalgam, which traditionally remains restricted until the Amarnath Yatra in June.

Questions were also asked on the delayed response to the incident. Government officials reportedly described the site as a 45-minute uphill walk and no standard operating procedure (SOP) was in place to handle such emergencies swiftly.

While Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called for efforts to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said the government should give "a befitting reply to the terrorists in their language".

Singh also demanded strict action against Pakistan and the destruction of terror camps. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi requested to not politicise the terror attacks while extending his support to "whatever decision the government takes".

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that all parties have agreed that India should fight terrorism unitedly.

"All political parties have given this message and the leaders of all parties have said in one voice that whatever step the government takes, we will support it. The meeting ended on a positive note," Rijiju said.

Rahul Gandhi said: "Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The Opposition has given full support to the government to take any action."