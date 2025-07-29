'If Trump is lying, say it in Parliament': Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre in Parliament, accusing it of political weakness during Operation Sindoor and daring the Prime Minister to publicly contradict US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"Donald Trump said 29 times that he stopped the war. If this is not true, then the PM should deny and say 'Trump, you are a liar'...if you have even half of the 50 per cent courage of Indira Gandhi," Gandhi said, opening his remarks.

Advertisement

"If he has the courage, he will say here that Donald Trump is a liar," he continued, asking why the Prime Minister remained silent in the face of repeated assertions by the former US President. "Why is the Prime Minister silent? If Trump is lying, say it. Say it in Parliament."

Gandhi alleged that the government capitulated to Pakistani pressure within minutes of the operation. "The Government of India informed the Government of Pakistan that we have no political will, we don't want to fight. We have simply carried out this action. Surrender was demanded, an immediate surrender within 30 minutes," he said.

Citing defence attaché Captain Shiv Kumar, now posted in Indonesia, Gandhi said: "While I may not fully agree with the number of aircraft India is said to have lost, we did lose some. And that happened only because the political leadership had explicitly instructed the military not to strike Pakistan's air defence systems or military installations. In other words, we launched an attack but tied our pilots' hands."

Advertisement

Reading from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's earlier statement in Parliament, Gandhi noted: "He said that Operation Sindoor began at 1:05 in the morning. He said that Operation Sindoor lasted 22 minutes. Then he said the most shocking thing — at 1:35, we called Pakistan and told them that we have hit non-military targets and we do not want escalation...Maybe he does not understand what he revealed."

"The DGMO of India was told by the Government of India to ask for a ceasefire at 1:35 at night itself on the night of Operation Sindoor...You directly told Pakistan your political will, that you do not have the political will to fight, that you do not want to fight," he charged.

Gandhi closed his speech with a direct jab at the Prime Minister: "We do not need a Prime Minister who does not have the guts to say Donald Trump is a liar." "Don't let President Trump tell you that 'I stopped the war'," he added.

