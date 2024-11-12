'If we are divided, then Ganapati pooja...': Yogi's another fiery speech in Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a blistering speech on Tuesday in Maharashtra, targeting the MVA alliance and urging voters to remain united behind the ruling Mahayuti. "If we are divided, then Ganapati pooja would be attacked, lands would be grabbed under Land Jihad, and the safety of daughters would be in danger," Yogi declared emphatically.

The chief minister, who is known for his tough style of administration, said there is no Love Jihad or Land Jihad in Uttar Pradesh today. He reminded the crowd of his firm stance on law and order, stating, “It was already announced that if anyone hampers the security of our daughters or grabs the land of the government and the poor, then ‘Yamraj’ would be ready to cut their ticket."

Yogi also took a swipe at previous governments, accusing them of shielding criminal elements. “There were mafias in Uttar Pradesh, and the previous government used to safeguard them. But now all of them are on their way to 'Jahannum',” he said.

On Monday, Yogi delivered another charged address in Jharkhand, criticising the Congress-JMM government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. He alleged that Jharkhand’s demographic balance was being altered and that widespread religious conversions were taking place. “Anarchic activities are being fostered in the name of 'love jihad' and 'land jihad',” Yogi claimed, pointing to a perceived threat to tribal communities. He further stated, “The way tribal daughters are being cheated in the name of ‘love jihad,’ the answer to this is only and only the BJP.”

BJP's firebrand chief minister argued that under the Congress-JMM regime, Jharkhand’s identity was at risk. “Today, Jharkhand is yearning for its identity, and Congress and JMM have put that identity in danger,” he said.

Yogi has ramped up his ‘batenge to katenge’ (‘if divided, we perish’) campaign in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. This slogan, first coined during an August speech in response to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, was instrumental in revitalising the BJP’s campaign in Haryana, leading to a significant electoral comeback.

Complementing Yogi's campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the phrase ‘ek hain toh safe hain’ (we are safe if united) during his rallies in Maharashtra. The Prime Minister accused the Congress of fostering divisive politics that pit castes against each other and urged voters to see unity as a path to safety and prosperity.

