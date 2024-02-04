'If your wife gets angry, you should...': Asaduddin Owaisi gives advice to married men

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), imparted some relationship advice to married men. Speaking at an event in Hyderabad on Sunday, Owaisi said that true masculinity does not lie in expressing anger towards one's wife or belittling her. Instead, he advocated for patience and understanding, stating that manhood is demonstrated through enduring a wife's anger.

"Manhood is not passing comments on your wife. Manhood is when your wife gets angry, you should endure. If you are a true follower of Prophet Muhammad, then tell me, did the Prophet ever use his hands on any woman in his life," the Hyderabad MP said at an event called 'Islam mein Khawateen ka Maqam' (position of women in Islam).

Owaisi highlighted that the teachings of Islam do not condone using force against women. He pointed out that nowhere in the Quran does it state that a wife is obligated to wash clothes, cook, or serve her husband after work. He stressed that while a husband has no right to his wife's earnings, a wife does have a right to her husband's earnings because she is responsible for managing the household.

"Nowhere in the Quran is it written that your wife is meant to wash your clothes, cook for you or give you a head massage when you return from work. In fact, it says the husband has no right to his wife's earnings. But, the wife has a right on the husband's earnings because she has to run the household," he said.

He added that numerous husbands frequently complain about their wives not cooking or find faults in their culinary abilities.

The AIMIM leader also addressed the issue of domestic violence, condemning those who are cruel to their wives and reminding his audience that the Prophet Muhammad never resorted to physical violence against women. Owaisi's message was clear: respect and kindness towards one's spouse are paramount, and real strength is shown through compassion and tolerance, not aggression or criticism.

"My brothers, this is Islam. It is not written anywhere. And then there are those who are cruel to their wives, who hit them. If you are true followers of the Prophet, tell me where he has laid his hands on a woman," Owaisi added.

