Deadly fungus, Candida Auris, emerges in US: All you need to know

Candida auris, a formidable yeast infection, has been escalating its presence across the United States with a concerning rapidity. This emerging fungus, first identified in 2009, poses a significant global health threat due to its severe impact on hospitalized patients and its resistance to multiple antifungal treatments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been monitoring the spread of C. auris since it was first detected in the US in 2016. By 2023, an alarming increase in cases was reported, particularly in states like New York and Illinois, which have consistently seen high case counts. In July of 2023, an outbreak reached Western Washington, starting in Pierce County at St. Joseph's Hospital.

C. auris is notorious for its ability to cause a range of infections, from superficial skin conditions to invasive diseases such as bloodstream infections, which can be life-threatening. The fungus is most dangerous when it enters the bloodstream, with more than one-third of patients with invasive C. auris infections succumbing to the disease. Symptoms of an infection include fever, chills, lethargy, low blood pressure, high heart rate, and pain or fullness in the ear.

Transmission occurs in healthcare settings through contact with contaminated surfaces or equipment, or physical contact with an infected person. The fungus can survive on surfaces for several weeks, making stringent hygiene practices and thorough cleaning in healthcare facilities crucial for controlling its spread. Hand hygiene, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer or soap and water, is emphasized as a primary defense against C. auris.

Patients who are colonized with C. auris, meaning the fungus is present on their body without causing infection, can still transmit the organism to others. Once diagnosed with C. auris, it remains in the body indefinitely, necessitating continued precautions even after leaving the hospital.

The CDC has outlined specific measures for healthcare providers to prevent the spread of C. auris, including isolating affected patients, employing specialized disinfectants for room cleaning, and using protective gowns and gloves. Additionally, incoming patients to healthcare facilities should inform providers if they have tested positive for C. auris or have been exposed to it.

C. auris's resistance to antifungal medications is a critical concern. While most infections can be treated with echinocandins, some strains have shown resistance to all three major classes of antifungals. In such cases, alternative or multiple antifungal medications may be necessary.

The CDC continues to work with public health partners, healthcare personnel, and laboratories to contain the spread of C. auris, advising on prevention strategies and updating guidelines as new information becomes available. Research efforts are ongoing to understand why C. auris is resistant to antifungal medicines, its origins, and how it has simultaneously appeared in various regions worldwide.

