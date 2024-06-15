scorecardresearch
Business Today
IIM Amritsar students stage sleep protest in college mess to get AC in dorms. Viral video sparks outcry

IIM Amritsar students stage sleep protest in college mess to get AC in dorms. Viral video sparks outcry

The now-viral video of the protest shows students sleeping on canteen chairs, with one even lying on a table. The protest aimed to raise awareness about the need for adequate cooling facilities in the dorms, especially during the ongoing heatwave.

The now-viral video of the protest shows students sleeping on canteen chairs, with one even lying on a table.

Students at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar are taking a rather unconventional approach to advocating for air conditioning in their dorm rooms. A video circulating online shows them taking a strategic nap – in the institute's air-conditioned mess hall.

The scorching heatwave plaguing Punjab, with temperatures exceeding 45°C (113°F) in Amritsar, has evidently become too much to bear for these students. Reports indicate this isn't a new grievance. Some students allege they raised the issue of missing AC units in their dorms last year but haven't seen any action taken.

The now-viral video of the protest shows students sleeping on canteen chairs, with one even lying on a table. The protest aimed to raise awareness about the need for adequate cooling facilities in the dorms, especially during the ongoing heatwave.

This "sleep protest" has gone viral, sparking a conversation on social media. Many users expressed support for the students, arguing that for the hefty fees they pay, air conditioning should be a standard amenity, especially during such extreme weather events.

Responding to the increasing outcry, IIM Amritsar Director Dr. Nagarajan Ramamoorthy discussed the matter in an interview with the Indian Express. He clarified that the present hostel facility is rented, as the institute's permanent hostel is still being built.

“The power supply lines in the current hostel building do not support heavy power loads required for air conditioning units,” he noted. However, he assured students that, “We will install air coolers in the next couple of days in the hostel rooms to combat the heat.”

Founded by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2015, IIM Amritsar is one of the newest IIMs in India.

Published on: Jun 15, 2024, 7:46 PM IST
