IIM Amritsar students stage sleep protest in college mess to get AC in dorms. Viral video sparks outcry

Students at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar are taking a rather unconventional approach to advocating for air conditioning in their dorm rooms. A video circulating online shows them taking a strategic nap – in the institute's air-conditioned mess hall.

The scorching heatwave plaguing Punjab, with temperatures exceeding 45°C (113°F) in Amritsar, has evidently become too much to bear for these students. Reports indicate this isn't a new grievance. Some students allege they raised the issue of missing AC units in their dorms last year but haven't seen any action taken.

IIM Amritsar students protested against the management to get AC installed in their hostel by sleeping in the library that has AC. One of them said, "Modern problem requires modern solution” 😂 pic.twitter.com/d8D6rl9G9Q — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) June 14, 2024

The now-viral video of the protest shows students sleeping on canteen chairs, with one even lying on a table. The protest aimed to raise awareness about the need for adequate cooling facilities in the dorms, especially during the ongoing heatwave.

This "sleep protest" has gone viral, sparking a conversation on social media. Many users expressed support for the students, arguing that for the hefty fees they pay, air conditioning should be a standard amenity, especially during such extreme weather events.

Its the mess area. Having just passed out from iim amritsar, I can say that the heat is unbearable at times. This demand was put forward last year too but not much was achieved. Temperature is around 45 but feels like 50. Plus one of the temporary hostels are such that you will… — Aditya Vikram (@AdityaVikram096) June 14, 2024

My school going son went for an entrepreneurship summer camp which had IIM Amritsar on itinerary and called me to say Papa AC nahin hai hostel main. I said welcome to real life in India.



AC ke begair bhi jeena sikho. Today after seeing this he said Papa I told you Aaj Kal ke… — Saurabh Jain (@skjsaurabh) June 14, 2024

Gotta love the ingenuity of IIM Amritsar students! Sometimes, you have to think outside the box. Hope the management gets the message! 😂 #ModernProblems #ModernSolutions — Dr. Akkshye Tulsyan (@AkkshyeTulsyan) June 14, 2024

For this much money I need AC even in washrooms pic.twitter.com/BiwEuu6IWo — Soura (@Soura242) June 14, 2024

This bro is , personal.... pic.twitter.com/F1yttSyMQO — Sonde Ansar (@AnsarSonde) June 14, 2024

Responding to the increasing outcry, IIM Amritsar Director Dr. Nagarajan Ramamoorthy discussed the matter in an interview with the Indian Express. He clarified that the present hostel facility is rented, as the institute's permanent hostel is still being built.

“The power supply lines in the current hostel building do not support heavy power loads required for air conditioning units,” he noted. However, he assured students that, “We will install air coolers in the next couple of days in the hostel rooms to combat the heat.”

Founded by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2015, IIM Amritsar is one of the newest IIMs in India.