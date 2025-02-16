IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi on Feb 19-20, rising temperatures push AQI back to 'poor'

Delhi’s unseasonal warmth is about to see a shift, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a fresh spell of rain due to an incoming western disturbance. The weather system will begin influencing the western Himalayan region from February 17, potentially bringing light showers to the capital on February 19 and 20.

The city has been experiencing an unusual surge in temperatures. On February 15, Delhi recorded its second-hottest day of the season at 28.6°C — four degrees above normal. Just days earlier, February 11 marked the highest temperature so far at 29.7°C. Daytime temperatures across North and Central India have been trending 3-6 degrees above normal, with Delhi expected to touch 30°C by the end of the month.

In the immediate forecast, February 17 is likely to bring a warm day with a misty morning and clear skies later. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 13°C, while the maximum may reach 29°C.

Meanwhile, air quality in the capital has taken a hit, slipping back into the ‘poor’ category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an AQI of 255 at 7 am on Sunday, after three consecutive days in the ‘moderate’ range. The deterioration is attributed to unfavorable meteorological conditions, including lower wind speeds and a partly cloudy sky.

This month, dense fog days gave way to clear skies, which allowed more heat to reach the surface and help in the dispersal of pollutants. Similar to 2022 and 2016, this year too saw no coldwave days in January. Feeble western disturbances have also meant no cold wave days in February so far.

As part of the anti-pollution measures, Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains invoked in the capital. So far, the air quality has fluctuated between ‘poor’ and ‘moderate’ this month. There were 15 moderate air days last year in February, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).