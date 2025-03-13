IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi on Friday; Himachal on alert for heavy rain, snowfall

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the minimum settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Friday.

Humidity levels in the capital stood at 49% at 5:30 pm, while the air quality remained in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 170 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Himachal Pradesh braces for rain, snowfall

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh is set to witness widespread rain and snowfall till Sunday, with the local Met office issuing a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in parts of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu districts on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall in Mandi on Sunday and heavy snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti on Saturday. Light to moderate snowfall is expected in tourist destinations like Manali, Narkanda, Kufri, Solang Valley, Sissu, and Shimla, while Kinnaur and higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, and Kullu districts are also likely to receive snowfall during this period.

Since Wednesday evening, traces of snow were reported in Gondla, while Tissa received 5 mm of rain and Saloni recorded 3.3 mm. Pandoh, Sangla, Bhuntar, Dalhousie, and Kalpa also witnessed light rainfall.

The temperature remained largely unchanged, with Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti recording the coldest night at -5.1 degrees Celsius, while Una was the warmest during the day, touching 32 degrees Celsius. Between March 1 and 13, Himachal Pradesh received 53.2 mm of rainfall, slightly above the normal 49.8 mm for this period.

The weather office has warned that rain and snow could lead to slippery roads, reduced visibility, traffic congestion, and disruptions in essential services. Residents and travelers have been advised to limit outdoor activities, drive cautiously, and follow administration advisories.