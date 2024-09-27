IMD issues very heavy rainfall alert Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra, Bengal for weekend. Check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on September 27 issued warning of heavy to very heavy rains in several states over the weekend, including Gujarat, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.

IMD has also said that the departure of monsoon has already begun from some parts of the country this week.

As per the prediction, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat on September 27. Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to have isolated heavy rainfall on September 28.

Additionally, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat during the next three days, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over the same region during the subsequent four days, and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Marathwada during the week.

With isolated heavy rain projected for these regions, officials are urging residents to remain cautious and prepared. The agency has also highlighted a moderate flash flood risk for several watersheds, especially in the south Gujarat region and the coastal areas of Konkan and Goa.

The IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over Northeast India during the next seven days, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall over East India during the next two days and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall during the next five days.

As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall may take place over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on September 28 and on October 2 and 3. The northeastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura will see similar conditions during September 28-October 3.

The weather department has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over central India till September 30 and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over the same region during the subsequent four days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to take place over West Madhya Pradesh on September 27 and 28, it added.

According to the forecast, fairly widespread to light to moderate rainfall will take place over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh during the next three days with isolated to scattered rainfall over the remaining region during the subsequent four days. Light to moderate rainfall may take place over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during the next two days, the IMD said. Isolated to scattered rainfall over the remaining region is expected during the week, it added.

The weather agency has issued warning of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh on September 27, East Uttar Pradesh on September 27 and 28 and isolated heavy rainfall over West Uttar Pradesh on September 27 and Uttarakhand on September 28.

Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall may occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on September 28 and 29, Kerala and Mahe on September 28-30, south interior Karnataka on September 29, and coastal Karnataka on September 30, the weather department said.