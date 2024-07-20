IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Telangana, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra; orange alert issued for 9 states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) have issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Telangana, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra on July 20, while and orange alert was issued for Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The IMD issued rainfall warning in view of low-pressure depression, which “is likely to move north-westwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri as a depression during early morning hours.” Following this development, rainfall warning has been issued in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh Telangana, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

A warning has also been sent to fishermen considering “rough to very rough sea condition” in coastal areas adjoining the Bay of Bengal.

The weather department forecasted, “extremely heavy rainfall” in Goa, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra on July 20. Gujarat is likely to witness heavy downpours on July 21 and 22. A warning of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” has been issued for Tamil Nadu today and for Madhya Pradesh till July 23.

According to forecast, Rajasthan is likely to see heavy showers on July 21, Himachal Pradesh on July 22 and 23 and Uttarakhand till July 22.

A weather report from IMD dated July 19 states, “Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya until July 24 and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on July 20 & July 21.”

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Northeast India" until July 24,” it added.

Meanwhile, the weather agency said that the national capital will see isolated rainfall for three days. The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius on July 20 and light rainfall is predicted on July 21 and 22.

In Telangana, heavy rains led to flooding at a rivulet following which 40 people were stranded in agricultural fields due to a breach. Disaster management personnel used two helicopters to rescue the stranded individuals. They were taken to a relief camp in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, PTI reported.