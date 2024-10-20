IMD issues warning of cyclonic formation over Andaman Sea; Andhra, Odisha, West Bengal to be impacted next week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on October 20 issued an alert of a cyclonic circulation formation over the Andaman Sea, which is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area by October 21.

The formation may have an impact on coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh next week.

In a bulletin, IMD said, “The cyclonic circulation is formed over central Andaman Sea. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea around October 21. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a depression around October 23.”

IMD Director General Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra said that a clearer picture will emerge only after formation of the low-pressure area.

“The IMD has made no prediction on whether the system will develop into a cyclonic storm. October is known as the month of cyclones and some weather models are indicating probability of cyclogenesis. We provide a forecast on the path and intensification of a system after assessing over 10 weather models but right now there is no consensus among them as a low-pressure area is yet to be formed,” Mohapatra said.

The coastal region of Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall from October 23-25.

Mohapatra suggested the fishermen to return to shore by October 21. He said the low-pressure area is likely to be formed over Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on October 21, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a depression around October 23.

According to the IMD prediction, squally weather with wind speed 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on October 21-22.

The IMD forecast said that light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of south Odisha , north coastal Odisha and dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of north interior Odisha today.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with prediction of heavy rainfall on October 20. Other states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, and Konkan are also placed under a yellow alert for rainfall.

The weather department has issued additional warnings for heavy rainfall from October 21 to October 25 for Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra. The orange alert for Andaman and Nicobar Islands will remain in place during this period.