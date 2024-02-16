IMD predicts snowfall, rainfall, hailstorm in these states till Feb 19; check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rise in minimum temperatures in northwest India from 17 February. Fog conditions in north India are expected to improve in the next one to two days.

East and northeast India are expected to experience rainfall in the last two weeks of February. A yellow alert has been issued for rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in Chattisgarh, Jammu-Kashmir, and Ladakh, which may experience hailstorms between 18-20 February.

Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand may also experience moderate rainfall and hailstorms on 19 February. Heavy rainfall and snowfall are likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on 18 and 19 February.

A snowfall alert has been issued in Uttarakhand for 19 February, along with an orange alert in Himachal Pradesh.

A fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from 17 February, causing light to moderate snowfall and rainfall over the western Himalayan region during 18-21 February.

Punjab may experience light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds during 18-20 February; Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during 19-21 February, and Rajasthan on 19 February.

Cyclonic circulation in lower levels over east and northeast India may cause rainfall in the last week of February. Dense fog is predicted in Bihar, Odisha, east Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Fog in Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan is expected to clear from 16 February.

The IMD forecast also included: "Squally weather with wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin Area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas."

Meanwhile, the national capital is likely to witness fog mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later on February 17 and 18. On February 19, the national capital is expected to experience rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds. Duststorm or thunderstorm with squall or hail are also likely to take place on February 20.

While Delhi is expected to witness rain or thunderstorms on February 21, it is likely to report partly cloudy skies on February 22.

