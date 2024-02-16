Rajya Sabha elections 2024: Sonia Gandhi's share in Italy home valued at Rs 26.83 lakh, shows affidavit

Rajya Sabha elections latest news: Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president and seven-time Lok Sabha MP, has a share worth around Rs 26.83 lakh in an inherited residential property in Italy according to its current market value. Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan.

Before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the value of her share in the property was at Rs 19.9 lakh, as per the affidavit. Gandhi's poll affidavit of 2019 also mentioned the inherited residential property in Italy but did not state its market value.

Other details in the affidavit

As per the poll affidavit, Sonia Gandhi has Rs 90,000 in cash whereas her total assets are valued at around Rs 12.53 crore. This includes all the movable and immovable properties she has. The Congress leader's total wealth has increased gradually over the years.

Sonia Gandhi's assets saw a whopping 574.18 per cent jump between 2009 and 2014 to Rs 9.28 crore. Her wealth grew to Rs 11.82 crore in 2019, which further increased to Rs 12.53 crore in 2024. Her wealth went up by around 27.59 per cent from 2014 to 2019 and by approximately 5.89 per cent from 2019 to 2024.

Movable assets worth around Rs 6.38 crore include jewellery, royalty from Oxford University, investments, bonds, bank deposits and cash in hand. The Jewellery, which includes 1.3 kg of gold (worth Rs 49.95 lakh) and 88 kg of silver (worth Rs 57.20 lakh), is valued at Rs 1.07 crore.

Sonia Gandhi bids adieu to Congress bastion Rae Bareli

This time around, Sonia Gandhi would not contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli due to health and age related concerns. In a letter to the voters, Gandhi, who represented the constituency in Lok Sabha since 2004, recalled how people welcomed her after she came there following the deaths of her husband Rajiv Gandhi and her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi.

"Roots of our family in Rae Bareli are very deep. I know you will stand by me and my family in future just as in the past," she said. "Will not contest Lok Sabha elections keeping in view my health, age," she further said.

"After this decision, I will not have the opportunity to serve you directly but my heart and soul will always remain with you. I know that you will stand by me and my family in future, just as you have in the past," the letter further said.

Sonia Gandhi is likely to hand over the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, according to media reports.

