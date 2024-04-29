IMD warns of severe heatwave for next 4 days in THESE states

Large parts of India are experiencing a scorching heatwave, with several regions forecast to face severe conditions in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for various states, urging residents to take precautions to stay safe.

According to the weather department, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar are expected to bear the brunt of the heatwave, with "severe heatwave conditions" likely in many pockets till May 1. These conditions are characterised by maximum temperatures exceeding 45°C and a significant departure from normal.

Isolated areas in these regions might continue to face these conditions on May 2. Similar conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets until May 1.

Odisha and Jharkhand are also on high alert, with "isolated pockets" expected to experience severe heatwave conditions. Here, temperatures could climb as high as 47°C, posing a serious health threat.

While the intensity may lessen slightly after May 1, "heatwave" conditions are still likely in these areas. Additionally, several other states will face scorching temperatures. Saurashtra & Kutch in Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh, and isolated pockets of Telangana are all expected to experience heatwave conditions throughout most of the upcoming week.

This heatwave comes on the heels of weeks of above-normal temperatures in many parts of the country. Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal have already been battling heatwaves since mid-April, with some areas recording temperatures exceeding 45°C.Heat wave conditions have been prevailing over Odisha since April 15 and Gangetic West Bengal since April 17.

At present, several regions are facing heatwaves, with some areas experiencing severe conditions. This is especially notable in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar. Additionally, isolated areas in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala & Mahe are also affected by the heat.

Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience heat wave conditions for the next five days. Telangana may see these conditions from April 29 to May 1. Kerala and Mahe are forecasted to experience heat waves on April 28, Konkan on April 28 and 29, and East Uttar Pradesh from April 28 to 30.