scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Imphal: Major fire breaks out in ex-IAS officer's house near Manipur CM's bungalow

Feedback

Imphal: Major fire breaks out in ex-IAS officer's house near Manipur CM's bungalow

The blaze, which engulfed the former residence of a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, took firefighters over an hour to control.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The blaze, which engulfed the former residence of a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, took firefighters over an hour to control. The blaze, which engulfed the former residence of a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, took firefighters over an hour to control.

A major fire ripped through an abandoned house located near the Manipur Chief Minister's bungalow in Imphal on Saturday evening. The blaze, which engulfed the former residence of a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, took firefighters over an hour to control.

The house belonged to the late Thangkhopao Kipgen, a former Chief Secretary of Goa who passed away in 2005. The residence had been vacant for over a year after his family vacated the premises. The cause of the fire remains undetermined as of now.

The incident, which occurred around 5:30 pm, sent plumes of smoke billowing into the air, causing panic in the vicinity. No injuries were reported as the house was unoccupied. However, the fire caused significant damage to the structure, with the wooden roof with galvanized tin sheets taking a particularly hard hit.

Firefighters from the Manipur Fire Service rushed to the scene upon receiving the emergency call. The blaze's intensity, coupled with the abandoned state of the house, presented challenges in containing the flames.

This comes as fresh violence erupted in Manipur's Jiribam district, near the Assam border, involving clashes between the Meitei community from the valley and the Hmar tribes from the hills.

Published on: Jun 15, 2024, 8:55 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement