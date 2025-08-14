Independence Day 2025: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory. Routes to avoid, key diversions here

The Delhi Traffic Police has released a comprehensive traffic advisory ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on 15 August. Extensive restrictions and diversions will be implemented across the city to ensure smooth traffic management, especially around key areas like the Red Fort. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys carefully and utilise public transport options wherever feasible.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 4 am to 10 am on the day of the event. Several roads near the Red Fort, including Netaji Subhash Marg and Chandni Chowk Road, will be closed to general traffic. Only vehicles with authorised labels or passes will be allowed in the restricted zones, and those without parking labels are urged to avoid several key roads.

For those needing to travel between the north and south of the city during these restricted hours, designated alternative routes have been suggested. Commuters are encouraged to use routes such as Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, and S.P. Mukherjee Marg to reach their destinations. Another suggested route involves Connaught Place and Minto Road.

The advisory also provides options for those travelling between the eastern and western parts of Delhi without entering the restricted Red Fort zone. From the AIIMS Flyover, commuters can opt for Ring Road and Ashram Chowk, leading to Anand Vihar. Alternative routes through Rajghat and Vikas Marg are also recommended.

Additionally, a third option is provided: "A third option is to cross the Yamuna using the Nizamuddin Bridge, take Pusta Road, proceed to GT Road, and cross Wazirabad Bridge to reach ISBT and North Delhi, and vice versa." These measures aim to ensure minimal disruption during the celebrations.

Public transport services, including buses heading towards New Delhi and Connaught Place, will see specific diversions to avoid congestion near central Delhi. The Delhi Transport Corporation will station recovery vans at strategic points to assist in case of any breakdowns.

Goods vehicles and inter-state buses will face restrictions between specific points from midnight on August 14 until 11 am on August 15. Meanwhile, visitors attending the Independence Day ceremony are urged to arrive early, with valid passes, and cooperate with security protocols.

For real-time updates, the Delhi Traffic Police will provide live information through its social media channels, including platforms like X and Instagram. This initiative is part of efforts to facilitate better navigation through restricted areas and ensure a smooth transition for commuters across the city.