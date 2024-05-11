scorecardresearch
Business Today
India and Moldova sign visa waiver agreement for diplomatic, official passport holders

The agreement was signed in New Delhi on Friday by Pavan Kapoor, secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ana Taban, ambassador of Moldova.

Pavan Kapoor, secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ana Taban, ambassador of Moldova. (X/@ana_taban) Pavan Kapoor, secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ana Taban, ambassador of Moldova. (X/@ana_taban)

India and Moldova have signed an agreement on visa waiver, allowing holders of diplomatic and official passports from either country to travel without a visa. 

The MEA stated that the agreement will further strengthen ties between India and Moldova, which have had warm and friendly relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992. 

In its statement the MEA said, "This Agreement, after coming into force, will allow holders of diplomatic and official passports of either country to travel to the other, without a visa.”

Earlier this year in January, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Mihai Popsoi on his appointment as Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressing a desire to work together to enhance bilateral relations.

Jaishankar took to social media to congratulate Popsoi, stating, "Congratulate @MihaiPopsoi on your appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova. Look forward to working together to further strengthen India-Moldova ties."

Published on: May 11, 2024, 4:22 PM IST
