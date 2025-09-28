'India decides its partners': Russian FM says no trade disruption between New Delhi and Moscow 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday dismissed concerns that secondary US sanctions could disrupt economic ties between India and Russia, asserting that the bilateral relationship remains secure and independent of Washington’s influence.

"There is no threat to the economic partnership between India and Russia," Lavrov told ANI on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had already underlined that India decides its partners independently."

Lavrov maintained that India's sovereign choices dictate its international engagements, including energy imports from Russia. He suggested that if Washington sought closer trade ties with New Delhi, it should present viable proposals. "But when it comes to trade, investment, economic, military, technological and other relations between India and third states, India will discuss only with those states in question," he said.

During his UNGA address, Lavrov backed India's long-standing bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. "Russia calls for its democratisation through expanding representation from Asia, Africa and Latin America. We support the application of Brazil and India for permanent seats," he said.

He criticised the current UNSC structure as outdated and unrepresentative of current global dynamics. "The global majority is loudly asserting its rights. The SCO and BRICS play a special role as mechanisms for coordinating the interests of the Global South and East," he noted.

Lavrov emphasised the growing demand from Asia, Africa and Latin America for equitable representation. "The process of decolonisation and other major upheavals have changed the political map of the planet," he said, proposing December 14 as a Day of Struggle Against Colonialism.

On US-Russia bilateral issues, Lavrov confirmed a third round of consultations will take place this fall, though he admitted that common ground remains limited. "But when they do, it would be stupid not to implement mutually beneficial projects. The most important thing is to avoid a hot confrontation," he said.

He also criticised the US for restricting visas for Russian delegations attending UN sessions, calling it a "serious violation" of the UN host country agreement.

Looking ahead, Lavrov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India in December.

