India has declared a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata for “indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status.” The official has been directed to leave the country within 24 hours, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

"Charge d’Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner," the MEA said.

This is the second time in less than two weeks New Delhi has expelled a Pakistani official. On May 13, India expelled a Pakistani official for alleged espionage. "The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India,” the official statement read. “The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours.”

The MEA reiterated its position that all diplomatic personnel must respect host country laws and conduct themselves in accordance with their diplomatic status.

