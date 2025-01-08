India extends visa for Bangladesh's Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina amid extradition demands: Sources

India has reportedly extended the visa of Sheikh Hasina, the deposed Prime Minister of Bangladesh, who has been living in the country since fleeing amid violent protests last August. This decision comes as the interim government in Bangladesh intensifies its calls for her extradition.

Sources indicated that while rumours have circulated regarding Hasina being granted asylum, such claims have been dismissed. Officials confirmed that India does not have specific legislation for asylum and emphasised that the visa extension should not be construed as an endorsement of her refugee status.

"This is purely a technical extension to facilitate her stay," a source stated, adding that Hasina has been residing under heightened security in a safe house in Delhi.

The interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, officially requested Hasina's extradition on December 23. Authorities in Dhaka have indicated that she is wanted to answer for alleged involvement in violent incidents and disappearances linked to the protests that erupted in 2024.

Earlier this week, Hasina's and 96 individuals' passports were revoked by the interim government of Bangladesh. These actions were taken based on allegations of involvement in deaths during the July uprising and incidents of enforced disappearances, local Bangladeshi media reported on Tuesday evening.

Among the revoked passports, 22 were linked to enforced disappearances, while 75, including Hasina's, were connected to the violence during the July uprising, which reportedly caused numerous fatalities. Additionally, an arrest warrant has been issued by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against Hasina and 11 others for enforced disappearances.

The tribunal has issued a deadline of February 12 for the apprehension and presentation of all accused parties, including Hasina.

The chairman of the ICT, Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumder, has issued a warrant stressing the importance of a thorough investigation. The Inspector General of Police has been assigned the responsibility of ensuring that the accused individuals are apprehended and brought before the tribunal.

Since the fall of the Awami League government, over 60 complaints have been filed at the ICT, implicating Hasina, her party members, allies, and senior law enforcement officials in enforced disappearances, deaths, genocide, and other criminal activities. A commission established by interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's government has submitted a preliminary report alleging the involvement of Hasina, her officials, and neighbouring India in enforced disappearances.