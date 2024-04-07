'India has a big heart': Maldivians blast Muizzu as New Delhi allows export of essential commodities

Days after India allowed the export of certain quantities of essential commodities at the request of Male, Maldivians reminded President Mohamed Muizzu of his 'no one can bully us' remarks against New Delhi. Muizzu, who is considered pro-China, in January said Maldives may be small but no country can bully it. His comments were directed at New Delhi.

The High Commission of India in Maldives said New Delhi allowed the export of certain quantities of essential commodities for the year 2024-25 at the request of Male.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer thanked EAM S Jaishankar and the Government of India for the renewal of the quota to enable Maldives to import essential commodities from India during the years 2024 and 2025. "This is truly a gesture which signifies the longstanding friendship, and the strong commitment to further expand bilateral trade and commerce between our two countries," he said in a tweet on Saturday.

Zameer's thanking note provoked a volley of reactions from Maldivians, who said Muizzu's 'bully' comment was unneseccsary. "The people of the #Maldives are grateful. #India has a big heart. If Minister Zameer remembers @MMuizzu's #China trip's famous phrase, saying "even though we are small, no one can bully us," was it necessary to irk a responsible neighbor?" said one Ali Ibrahim.

Ibrahim said India has been doing the same, from Indira Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "There is nothing new, and the relationship is evolving and taking a better shape. Muizzu is a sourpuss here."

Ibrahim M Didi, former MP, said that New Delhi's move undoubtedly proved a responsible big neighbour's non-reciprocity, policy towards its small neighbours (and) general public focusing on achieving tangible outcomes regardless of chesty leadership.

EAM Jaishankar responded to Zameer's post, saying India stands firmly committed to its Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies. Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) is India's policy or doctrine of maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy underlines the renewed primacy that the country seeks to attach to its neighbouring countries.

The announcement for the renewal of the quota comes amid a diplomatic row between the two countries since November last year when President Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, within hours of taking the oath demanded India to repatriate its 88 military personnel from his country.

The relations further deteriorated when three Maldivian officials made derogatory comments after PM Modi shared photos and videos of the Lakshadweep Islands, pitching it as a tourist destination.

The 1981 India and Maldives trade agreement provides for the export of essential commodities. According to the records from the Indian High Commission, growing from modest beginnings, India-Maldives bilateral trade crossed the $300 million mark for the first time in 2021, which further crossed the $500 million mark in 2022.

According to Friday’s announcement, there has also been an increase of five per cent in the quotas for eggs, potatoes, onions, sugar, rice, wheat flour and dal (pulses). Last year, India continued the export of rice, sugar and onions to the Maldives despite a worldwide ban on export of these items from India.

"India remains strongly committed to supporting human-centric development in the Maldives, as part of its 'Neighbourhood First policy,” it said.

The quota for river sand and stone aggregates, crucial items for the booming construction industry in the Maldives, has been increased by 25 per cent to 10,00,000 MT each, it added. Surrounded by the ocean, the islands in the Maldives and the many atolls don’t have enough river sand to support their construction industry, hence the need for importing sand and stone aggregates to the country.

