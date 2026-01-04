India is now actively preparing to bid for the 2036 Olympics, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is actively preparing to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, citing the country’s growing experience in hosting major international sporting events.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 72nd National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi via video link, Mr Modi said several Indian cities had hosted more than 20 international events over the past decade, including the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, the Hockey World Cup and chess tournaments.

“You may have noticed that over the past decade, several cities have hosted more than 20 international events, including the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, and various chess tournaments. The 2030 Commonwealth Games are also scheduled to be held in India. India is now actively preparing to bid for the 2036 Olympics,” he said.

India is also set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which the government says will help develop sports infrastructure.

Ahmedabad is reportedly bidding to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, with a proposed budget of Rs 34,700 crore to Rs 64,000 crore. The plan includes the development of twin cities Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, with officials in talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Referring to the sports ecosystem, Mr Modi said government initiatives such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) had played a key role in nurturing talent.

"Because of the TOPS initiative, the sports ecosystem is being developed in India today," he said.

Addressing players at the national volleyball championship, the Prime Minister congratulated teams from 28 states, calling their participation a reflection of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

“Our victory depends on coordination, trust, and preparation. We succeed only when everyone fulfils their responsibilities. Our country is also progressing in the same way,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also spoke at the event, said development had taken place across the country over the past 11 years.

“In the last 11 years, we have seen the development of entire India. Every Indian is benefiting from the development that the Prime Minister envisioned. Each and every Indian is benefiting from the government welfare schemes and rising above the poverty line,” he said.

He added that sports were no longer seen as a waste of time, but as a means of holistic development.

(With inputs from ANI)