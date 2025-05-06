'India is very important partner, will do everything to...': US Speaker pledges full support to New Delhi

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has assured India of strong American support in its fight against terrorism, calling India a "very important" partner for the United States in multiple domains. His remarks came during a Congressional briefing at Capitol Hill on Monday, where he also expressed optimism about India-US trade negotiations.

Advertisement

When asked about India's long-standing battle with cross-border terrorism, Johnson said, "Look, we have great sympathy for what's happening over there and we want to stand with our allies. I think India is a very important partner to us in so many ways. I hope that the trade negotiations will work out well between the two countries.”

"We'll do everything we can in the US to support those efforts. And I think that's all part of this relationship as it develops. The Trump administration clearly understands the importance of that relationship and clearly understands the importance of the threat of terrorism. And so I think if that threat is increased, I think you'll see the administration...focus more energy and resources and time to help assist with that. That's certainly our hope,” Johnson added.

Advertisement

The comments come as the US continues to condemn the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed. On April 30, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and reaffirmed the US commitment to cooperating with India against terrorism.

“The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism,” US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said. “He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump also expressed full support to India. According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Trump called PM Modi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in J&K. "President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror."

Advertisement

Russia too has extended unequivocal support. In a phone call with Prime Minister Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the attack as "barbaric" and conveyed "deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives" while reiterating that the perpetrators "must be brought to justice."

A Russian embassy readout said both leaders agreed on the need for an “uncompromising fight against terrorism in all its manifestations.” Putin also accepted Modi’s invitation to the annual India-Russia summit and underlined that bilateral ties remain immune to “external influence” and are “developing dynamically.”

