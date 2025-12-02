India issues airspace clearance for Pakistan's aid flight to Sri Lanka, steps up cyclone relief

India fast-tracked overflight clearance for Pakistan’s humanitarian mission to flood-hit Sri Lanka on Sunday, issuing approval within hours and pushing back against claims in parts of the Pakistani media that New Delhi had denied access. Officials said the request was treated with urgency because it involved critical relief operations, prompting New Delhi to clarify that it had, in fact, acted at the “shortest notice period of 4 hrs.”

Advertisement

Indian officials said Pakistan submitted its formal request around 1:00 PM (IST) on 1 December, seeking same-day permission to fly over Indian airspace for a relief mission to Cyclone Ditwah-ravaged Sri Lanka. The approval was granted four hours later.

"The official request for overflight was submitted by Pakistan to us at around 1300 (IST) hrs today seeking permission to fly over Indian airspace same day i.e. 1 December 2025. Given the fact that the request pertained to humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, Government of India expeditiously cleared the request and intimated the Government of Pakistan at 1730 hrs (IST) today through official channels. It was processed at the shortest notice period of 4 hrs," the officials said.

Sri Lanka continues to grapple with severe devastation following Cyclone Ditwah, which has claimed more than 200 lives and displaced thousands. A national emergency remains in force as Colombo seeks extensive support from neighbours, with India leading relief operations through a major deployment of naval, air and disaster-response teams.

Advertisement

PM Modi offers support under Op Sagar Bandhu

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to convey condolences over the “loss of lives and widespread devastation” caused by the cyclone. He assured continued support under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Modi conveyed that India “stands in firm solidarity and support with the people of Sri Lanka in this hour of need.” President Dissanayake expressed “deep gratitude” for India’s rescue teams, naval assistance and emergency supplies, noting that the response had been widely appreciated across the country.

Under its Vision Mahasagar policy, India reiterated that it remains the region’s “First Responder” and will continue extending assistance as Sri Lanka battles the scale of the crisis.