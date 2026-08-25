India just opened its DRDO missile tech to private industry. Here's why it matters

The ministry said the transfer of technology would allow Indian industry to undertake indigenous production, subject to applicable qualifications, certifications, and regulatory requirements.

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Boost To Domestic Defence Manufacturing

The initiative is part of the government's push for Aatmanirbharta in defence. It is intended to strengthen India's domestic defence industrial base and reduce dependence on imports.

The ministry said the move would also increase domestic value addition and create opportunities for Indian micro, small and medium enterprises, or MSMEs, and other technology partners to join the defence supply chain.

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From Development To Production

The provision is expected to enable the transition of missile-system development into industrial production.

The ministry said the move reflects DRDO's continued efforts to leverage Indian industry's capabilities in developing and manufacturing advanced defence systems.

The initiative also aims to enhance India's operational capability while supporting the growth of the country's defence manufacturing sector.

DRDO will work with Indian industry to facilitate the transfer and absorption of advanced defence technologies and further strengthen indigenous defence capabilities, the ministry said.

