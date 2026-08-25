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BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, Union Bank shares: Expert weighs in

BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, Union Bank shares: Expert weighs in

UNIONBANK185.39(0.97%)

"We are expecting that Nifty may come towards 24,000 level. If the index breaks below 24,000, then another 300-400 points correction could be there. That kind of dip is something which we are advising our clients to buy," the market expert told Business Today.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 1:13 PM IST
BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, Union Bank shares: Expert weighs inAmong capital market stocks, the expert said BSE looks attractive after a sharp correction over the past couple of weeks.

Aditya Agarwal, Head of Investment at Coherent Wealth, said the market outlook remains bullish from a medium- to long-term perspective, although some near-term weakness could be seen.

"We are expecting that Nifty may come towards 24,000 level. If the index breaks below 24,000, then another 300-400 points correction could be there. That kind of dip is something which we are advising our clients to buy," the market expert told Business Today.

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Agarwal also shared stock-specific views on Union Bank of India Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd and BSE Ltd.

Union Bank of India

Agarwal said some PSU banking stocks are looking attractive at current levels. On Union Bank, he noted that the stock had tested the Rs 190-192 levels before witnessing a correction, followed by renewed buying interest.

He expects the stock to move towards Rs 200-210 in the short to medium term. Agarwal said the stock can be bought at current levels with a positional stop-loss of Rs 178.

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers remains Agarwal's top pick in the segment, with the overall structure of the stock remaining positive.

He expects the stock to move towards Rs 750-800 levels over the next couple of weeks. In case of a decline towards the Rs 575-580 zone, he said the stock can be added to the portfolio.

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BSE

Among capital market stocks, Agarwal said BSE looks attractive after a sharp correction over the past couple of weeks. The stock is now showing signs of a reversal, according to the expert.

From a positional perspective, he expects BSE to move towards Rs 3,750-3,800 levels and said the stock can be considered for buying with a stop-loss at Rs 3,150.

For traders, Agarwal expects the stock to move towards Rs 3,400-3,450 levels, with a stop-loss at Rs 3,130.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 1:13 PM IST
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