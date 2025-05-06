'India may strike at any point': Pakistan Defence Minister's big claim as tensions rise post-Pahalgam

With tensions soaring after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday claimed that India could launch a military strike “at any point” along the Line of Control. His warning, delivered amid spiralling rhetoric on both sides, underscores the volatile state of relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

“There are reports that India may strike at any point along the LoC. New Delhi will be given a befitting reply,” Asif told reporters in Islamabad, heightening fears of an imminent escalation.

His remarks follow the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and triggered a sharp response from India. In its aftermath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed “firm and decisive” action and granted the armed forces “complete operational freedom” to determine how and when to respond.

Pakistan, however, has dismissed India's accusations, with Asif accusing Modi of "pushing the region to the brink of nuclear war for political gains." He alleged Indian involvement in terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, citing evidence submitted to the United Nations in 2016 and 2017. “We had provided the UN with evidence… including videos of India financing terrorism,” he said.

Asif further linked recent attacks in Pakistan to groups allegedly operating from Afghanistan, claiming these were backed by India. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called for an international investigation to uncover the real perpetrators. “Such a probe would expose whether India itself or any internal group was involved, and clarify the truth behind New Delhi’s baseless allegations,” Asif stated.

Last week, Pakistan's Information Minister Atta Tarar had claimed that the next 24–36 hours were critical, anticipating an Indian strike. However, no action followed within that window.

Meanwhile, Pakistan army chief General Syed Asim Munir declared on Monday that the military would respond with full force to defend the country's "national prestige and prosperity."

India, for its part, has already taken several diplomatic and strategic steps following the attack. These include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of the Attari land border, and the downgrading of diplomatic ties with Islamabad.