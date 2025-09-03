India offered 'no tariffs' to US: Trump repeats claim amid escalating tensions with New Delhi

US President Donald Trump recently said that India has extended an offer of "no tariffs" to America amidst ongoing trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington, DC. This development comes as Trump criticised countries like China, India, and Brazil for imposing high tariffs on US goods.

Trump asserted his expertise in understanding tariffs and their economic implications, highlighting that his policies have influenced other countries to reconsider their trade practices.

"I understood tariffs better than any human being in the world. And now with my tariffs, they were all dropping them. India was the most highly tariffed nation... And you know what, they've offered me no tariffs in India anymore," he said in an interview with The Scott Jennings Radio Show.

According to Trump, the decision by India to offer a tariff-free arrangement is a direct result of his administration's policies. "If I didn't have tariffs, they would never make that offer. So you have to have tariffs. We're going to be economically strong," he added.

"India has offered me zero tariffs," claims US President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/fP1BBtSKSY — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) September 3, 2025

Despite the bilateral offer, a federal appeals court recently ruled that many tariffs imposed by Trump on various countries were illegal. Trump attributed this legal challenge to other nations attempting to exploit the United States.

Earlier, Trump had imposed some of the highest tariffs in the world on India, reaching up to 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent tariff on Russian oil imports by India. These measures have drawn criticism from New Delhi.

India described the tariffs imposed by the US as "unjustified and unreasonable" and has asserted its right to protect its national interests and economic security. The Indian government emphasised its commitment to safeguarding its economic sovereignty.

The recent developments mark a potential shift in trade relations between the two countries, though the long-term impact remains uncertain. With Trump's insistence on tariffs as a tool for economic strength, the US remains committed to negotiating favourable trade terms.

Both nations continue to navigate complex trade dynamics, with India seeking to balance its economic interests while engaging with the US on equitable terms. As these discussions evolve, the global trade landscape will be closely watched for further developments.