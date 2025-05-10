India on Pakistan's ceasefire breach: ‘Blatant violation, we take serious notice’

In a late-night press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned Pakistan’s military for “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreed upon just hours earlier, calling it a serious breach of trust and confirming that Indian forces are responding with “adequate force.”

“For the last few hours there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening,” Misri said. “This is a blatant violation of the agreement. It is condemnable. Pakistan is responsible for this. We take serious notice of this, and Pakistan needs to take this up immediately.”

The ceasefire, initiated by Pakistan and confirmed earlier in the day, fell apart within hours as shelling erupted along the Line of Control in Jammu’s Palanwalla sector. Drones and suspicious UAVs were shot down over Baramulla, and artillery fire was reported in Akhnoor, Rajouri, and RS Pura.

Blackouts were enforced in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pathankot, and other vulnerable areas as air defence systems activated in response to fresh incursions.

“This is no ceasefire,” wrote J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on X. “The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

The violations are particularly striking given that the agreement had been reached after Pakistan itself reached out to India earlier in the day.

The breach follows a now-controversial ceasefire announcement praised by U.S. President Donald Trump and attributed in part to pressure from Washington, which reportedly tied Pakistan’s $1 billion IMF loan disbursement to compliance with the truce.

India is signaling no tolerance for backtracking. “The forces are giving an adequate response,” Misri said, adding that the ceasefire’s collapse is entirely Pakistan’s responsibility.