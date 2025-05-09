In a fresh barrage of attacks from Pakistan, a series of drone-related incidents has further intensified security concerns across northern India. The most alarming development occurred in Punjab’s Firozpur district, where debris from a neutralised Pakistani drone caused a house fire, injuring three people.

Fire in Punjab's Firozpur

The incident in Firozpur occurred when drone debris fell on a residential house, sparking a fire that left three individuals injured. The debris came from a drone that had been neutralised by the Indian authorities during heightened air surveillance and anti-drone operations.

Red alert in Amritsar

In Amritsar, a red alert was issued after at least 15 drones were spotted across five different locations in the city. According to local sources, most of these drones have been successfully neutralised by security forces, who have been on high alert. As a precautionary measure, civilian movement in the city has been restricted to prevent any potential harm.

Security personnel are closely monitoring the situation, and authorities are employing advanced surveillance technology to track and neutralise any additional drones that may appear. nd Pakistan, leading to more stringent measures on the ground.

Drone attacks in Srinagar intercepted

Drones targeted two airfields in Kashmir (Srinagar airport and Awantipora air base) but were successfully stopped from causing damage by Indian authorities. Drones were also spotted in another area (Baramulla), and the Indian military took action, including shooting down what they claimed were Pakistani drones.

Rajasthan's Response: 10 Drones Shot Down

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, a series of drone-related incidents have also been reported. Authorities confirmed that a total of 10 drones have been shot down so far. Nine of these drones were downed in the Jaisalmer district, while one was neutralised in Barmer. The Barmer district collector confirmed the interception of the drone, highlighting the state's preparedness in dealing with the rising aerial threats.

Pakistan has escalated tensions by carrying out raids with hundreds of drones across more than 20 cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Indian forces are actively engaging these threats, as multiple locations experience intense military activity. Below are the latest updates from key regions where action is underway: