COMPANIES

NEWS

India-Pakistan tensions: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls for 'immediate de-escalation'

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, "Secretary Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation."

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 8, 2025 11:46 PM IST
India-Pakistan tensions: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls for 'immediate de-escalation'Amid a missile and drone attack by Pakistan in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and shelling in Punjab's Pathankot, blackouts have been announced in many areas.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the need for de-escalation and emphasized his support for direct dialogue in separate conversations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday. 

Rubio reiterated his commitment to collaborating with India in combatting terrorism during his discussion with Jaishankar. He also conveyed his condolences to Sharif for the alleged loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict between the two neighboring countries. Additionally, Rubio urged Pakistan to take measures to cease support for terrorist organizations, as per the readouts of the calls.


Jaishankar also spoke to Deputy Prime Minister & Finance Minister Antonio Tajani of Italy over the present scenario.

The EAM also spoke with Kaja Kallas, current High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (HRVP) and a Vice-President of the European Commission, over the present escalation from Pakistan.

 

Published on: May 8, 2025 10:25 PM IST
