India-Pakistan tensions: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls for 'immediate de-escalation'

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the need for de-escalation and emphasized his support for direct dialogue in separate conversations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, "Secretary Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation."

Advertisement

Rubio reiterated his commitment to collaborating with India in combatting terrorism during his discussion with Jaishankar. He also conveyed his condolences to Sharif for the alleged loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict between the two neighboring countries. Additionally, Rubio urged Pakistan to take measures to cease support for terrorist organizations, as per the readouts of the calls.

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce says, "Secretary Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation. He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and… pic.twitter.com/XmH9c1dwHI — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025



Jaishankar also spoke to Deputy Prime Minister & Finance Minister Antonio Tajani of Italy over the present scenario.

Advertisement

Had a telecon with DPM & FM @Antonio_Tajani of Italy.



Discussed India’s targeted and measured response to firmly counter terrorism. Any escalation will see a strong response.



🇮🇳 🇮🇹 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 8, 2025

The EAM also spoke with Kaja Kallas, current High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (HRVP) and a Vice-President of the European Commission, over the present escalation from Pakistan.