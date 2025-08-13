India ramps up Russia engagement: EAM Jaishankar set to meet Sergey Lavrov on 20-21 August

India is stepping up engagement with Moscow amid rising tensions with the United States over Russian oil imports. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Russia on 20-21 August, where he will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Russia just last week. Doval held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, and also met Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu to discuss bilateral energy and defence ties. Doval's discussions were aimed at laying the groundwork for President Putin's visit to India later this year.

Doval arrived in Russia on Wednesday, the same day US President Donald Trump issued an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods for buying Russian oil, doubling the existing levy to 50 per cent.

Days later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President Putin. "Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend, President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year,” Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's call for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict. "India has called upon Russia and Ukraine to hold talks and end the conflict, now entering its fourth year," an official statement said.

The phone call assumed significance in the context of US tariffs. Despite India's repeated statements on its energy security needs and criticism of the US for double standards on Russian oil purchases, Washington proceeded with an additional round of tariffs, set to take effect from 27 August unless a mutually acceptable deal is reached.

India has been importing discounted Russian crude since 2022. These imports have significantly reduced India's energy costs, making Russia the country’s top oil supplier. Russia’s share in India’s crude oil imports rose from 1.7 per cent in FY20 to 35.1 per cent in FY25, with 88 million metric tonnes of the total 245 million metric tonnes imported last fiscal year coming from Russia alone.

India has consistently defended its imports as an economic necessity amid global market shifts following the Ukraine conflict. "India’s energy imports are a matter of economic necessity, driven by global market shifts following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict," the Ministry of External Affairs said. “The US had in fact actively encouraged such imports by India to strengthen global energy markets' stability."

During Doval’s visit, he confirmed that Putin will visit India later this year, with dates currently being finalised. Jaishankar's upcoming meetings with Lavrov are expected to further consolidate India-Russia ties and coordinate preparations for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

