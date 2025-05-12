India resumes civilian flights at 32 airports shut since May 7 after truce agreement with Pakistan

India reopened 32 airports across its northern and western regions on May 12, marking the end of a temporary shutdown imposed after heightened military tensions with Pakistan. The move followed a ceasefire agreement reached between the two countries on May 10, aimed at de-escalating hostilities that had flared after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

A notice issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed that all 32 airports were now operational.

“It is informed that these airports are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect. It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with airlines and monitor airline websites for regular updates,” the AAI stated.

Among the reopened airports are key facilities in cities like Ambala, Amritsar, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Shimla, and Srinagar. These locations had remained non-operational since the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, leading to widespread flight cancellations.

Initially, 24 airports were shut down until 5:29 am on May 10. This closure was extended to 32 airports and prolonged until May 15. According to aviation sources, approximately 1,500 flights scheduled to operate to and from these airports during the shutdown period were cancelled.

The AAI had issued multiple Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) formalizing the phased expansion of the shutdown. The escalation followed India’s decision to close its airspace to Pakistani airlines on April 30, after a terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed.

Despite Pakistan's denial of involvement and calls for a neutral investigation, Indian armed forces presented what they described as substantial evidence of Pakistan’s backing of the attackers. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, during which military officials claimed that around 100 terrorists were eliminated in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).