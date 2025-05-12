In a subtle message to Pakistan, Air Marshal AK Bharti laid out what will be the new norm for Pakistan after its massive escalation with India in days after the Pahalgam terror attack.

On being asked about the message being conveyed by using Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's poem in the video presentation ahead of the joint DGMO briefing, Air Marshal AK Bharti said, “...’विनय ना मानत जलध जड़ गए तीन दिन बीति। बोले राम सकोप तब भय बिनु होय ना प्रीति’...”

The phrase, which refers to Ram praying to God of Sea, means, “Shri Ram humbly asks the sea for a way, but the sea arrogantly refuses to give way. After pleading for three days, Shri Ram gets angry and says that without fear the sea will not cooperate.”

The statement assumes significance when India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an act of war against the country and will be responded to accordingly.

Air Marshal AK Bharti on May 12 said that the purpose of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorists, and not to engage with the Pakistan Military or Pakistani civilians.

Addressing a press briefing, Air Marshal Bharti said, “Our fight is with the terrorists, our fight is not with the Pakistan Military or Pakistan civilians, so that is very clear. We are very clear in our targeting.”

Air Marshal emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces showcased their effectiveness through precise strikes during Operation Sindoor.

“Our counter systems and trained air defence operators are fully capable, and our nation’s indigenous capability has proven its effectiveness. It has been demonstrated that no matter what kind of technology emerges, we are prepared to counter it. There is no need for excessive words, you have seen with your own eyes the consequences we have delivered,” Air Marshal Bharti said.