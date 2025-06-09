India signals pragmatic, phased approach to US trade talks

Bern: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has reiterated that India is taking a practical, forward-looking stance in ongoing trade discussions with the United States, emphasising that talks are progressing behind closed doors and not through media headlines.

“We’ve never discussed the details of any free trade agreement in the press. Negotiations happen in a closed loop. Decisions and outcomes are shaped through structured engagement, not speculation,” Goyal said.

Striking an optimistic tone, Goyal added that he has always maintained a positive outlook, and working closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only strengthened his enthusiasm and confidence.

Reinforcing India’s readiness and clarity of purpose, he stated, “We are always prepared. My belief is simple - let us first capture the low-hanging fruits, the areas where there’s no dispute. Why wait for every detail to be perfect? Let benefits start flowing in sectors where we already agree.”

Drawing on past experience, Goyal cited India’s trade pact with Australia as an example of a phased approach delivering early results. “We concluded tranche one with Australia, which significantly boosted bilateral trade. Remaining issues are still being discussed, and we’ll finalise those too. With the UK as well, we once proposed: if needed, let’s go ahead with tranche one,” he noted.

Goyal’s comments underscore India’s preference for building momentum through achievable milestones rather than waiting for comprehensive agreements to mature — a strategic shift aimed at delivering quicker economic gains while continuing longer-term dialogue.